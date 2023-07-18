Dubai Charges Texas Woman With Screaming in Public

Tierra Young Allen was on vacation with a friend in Dubai when a nightmare started unfolding at a rental car agency. The 29-year-old Allen's mother tells Fox 26 that the Houston woman and her friend were in an accident while in the friend's rental car, and that when Allen went in to the agency to retrieve her belongings from the car, "She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual, a young man there who was screaming at her." Allen, her mother says, ultimately yelled back—and found herself arrested and charged with screaming in public.
Allen, whom the Daily Beast refers to as a "trucker-turned-TikTok influencer," has now been detained in the United Arab Emirates for two months, her passport seized, and she's facing prison time. "She is in jail for one reason and one reason alone, she raised her voice. In that country, a female is not even allowed to raise her voice. If she raises her voice it's punishable by jail time," community activist Quanell X says. "They have a strict law system that is really based on theocracy." See the full story at Fox 26. (Read more Dubai stories.)