Dubai Charges Texas Woman With Screaming in Public

Tierra Young Allen was on vacation with a friend in Dubai when a nightmare started unfolding at a rental car agency. The 29-year-old Allen's mother tells Fox 26 that the Houston woman and her friend were in an accident while in the friend's rental car, and that when Allen went in to the agency to retrieve her belongings from the car, "She found out she could only receive those items if she paid an undisclosed amount of money. She dealt with a very aggressive individual, a young man there who was screaming at her." Allen, her mother says, ultimately yelled back—and found herself arrested and charged with screaming in public.