Britney Spears 'Home and Safe' After Hotel Incident

Britney Spears is making tabloid headlines again, though she is dismissing the reports—which have triggered renewed concerns about her well-being—as fake news. What's not in dispute is that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at the Chateau Marmont hotel early Thursday morning about a possibly injured woman, though the injury wasn't specified, reports Yahoo Entertainment . Spears was there with boyfriend Paul Soliz, according to TMZ , which reports they had a "major fight" that sources say turned physical.

Photos show Spears clutching a pillow outside the hotel, though she did not end up leaving in an ambulance. CNN quotes a source close to Spears as saying the singer left with her security team and is now "home and safe." Spears herself wrote on Instagram that "the news is fake!!" She added that she twisted her ankle the previous night and "paramedics shows up at my door illegally." They "never came in my room but I felt completly (sic) harassed," she wrote.

It's been a tumultuous recent stretch for the 42-year-old. She just reached a divorce settlement with Sam Asghari shortly after reaching a different settlement with her father over her controversial former conservatorship. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that friends were growing concerned about her, in part because she was spending so much money so quickly. Page Six reports that friends have been especially concerned about her on-again-off-again relationship with Soliz. (More Britney Spears stories.)