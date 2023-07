MI6 has a message for Russians who are "watching in horror" as their soldiers "pulverize" Ukrainian cities and kidnap children: work for us. In a Wednesday speech in Prague, Richard Moore invited Russians "to do what others have already done this past 18 months and join hands with us." To those who are interested: "We will handle their offers of help with the discretion and professionalism for which my service is famed. Their secrets will always be safe with us," Moore said, per the BBC .

In an exclusive interview with Politico, he elaborated: "The truth is that people continue to come to us ... and of course in doing so they take risk. But we look after the people who come and work with us, and of course, our successes are never known." CNN reports Moore was "optimistic" Ukraine would ultimately emerge the victor, pointing out it had "recovered more territory in a month than the Russians managed to achieve in a year" and that "there appears to be little prospect of the Russian forces regaining momentum." Politico reports it was just the second public speech Moore has given "in his historically-secretive role as MI6's 'C.'" (Read more MI6 stories.)