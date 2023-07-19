Charlottesville Marcher Leaves Prison, Is Re-Arrested

A man sentenced to prison earlier this year for his role in the 2017 white nationalist demonstration that proceeded the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, finished his sentence Monday only to be arrested for allegedly attacking police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An FBI affidavit claims former Marine Tyler Bradley Dykes was captured on video tearing down police barriers, attacking officers, and stealing a riot shield at the Capitol, per the AP . The 25-year-old of Bluffton, South Carolina, is charged with nine offenses in the District of Columbia, "including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees," per WJCL .

Photos and videos from the Capitol show a man in a gray puffer jacket with an Adidas ball cap and a gray gaitor covering the majority of his face, leaving only his eyes visible, attacking officers and holding open a door of the Capitol as law enforcement try to secure the entrance. He's also seen stealing a riot shield from an officer and parading around the Capitol building with it, per WJCL. Information from a tipster helped to identify the man as Dykes in late 2021, according to the affidavit. It features a photo of Dykes next to a photo of the individual at the Capitol, showing they share a unique eyebrow shape, per NBC News.

Dykes was ordered held in custody until a Wednesday detention hearing. It comes two months after he pleaded guilty to burning an object with the intent to intimidate during the 2017 demonstration in Charlottesville. In an episode one prosecutor described as "completely terrorizing," Dykes and others allegedly surrounded counterprotesters while holding tiki torches and shouting a Nazi slogan, per CNN. Prosecutors also suggested Dykes placed swastika stickers on businesses in Sumter, South Carolina. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with 4.5 years suspended, per WCAV. He also received credit for time served in South Carolina while awaiting extradition to Virginia, per the AP. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)