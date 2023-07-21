Russia Detains Hardline Putin Critic

The Russian Army veteran found guilty of murder for his role in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft over Ukraine in 2014 has been detained by Russian authorities—but not in connection with the deaths of 298 passengers and crew on Flight MH17. Igor Girkin, a hardline nationalist blogger also known as Igor Strelkov, was arrested at his home Friday for alleged extremism, his wife said in a Telegram message. Girkin has been a vocal critic of how the war in Ukraine is being conducted and recently referred to Vladimir Putin as a "cowardly mediocrity," the New York Times reports. Prosecutors said Friday that he had been charged with inciting extremism and asked a court to remand him into custody, reports Reuters.