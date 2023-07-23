Unfortunately for Rescuers, Lightning Struck Twice

Two people were zapped helping Swiss victims of earlier lightning strike; they weren't seriously hurt
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2023 6:00 AM CDT
Unfortunately for Rescuers, Lightning Struck Twice
Stock image of a lightning strike.   (Getty / Victollio)

Everyone knows lightning never strikes twice. But a Swiss police officer and a helicopter pilot now beg to differ with that old saw. Both were zapped while helping two victims of an earlier lightning strike, reports the Local. Fortunately, the two rescuers were not seriously hurt, say police. As the Guardian reports, both had responded to an emergency call in the canton of Fribourg, where a 16-year-old boy and a 51-year-old man were struck by lightning while working in a field.

The first two victims required medical assistance, and while few details were provided, police described the older man's injuries as serious. The second lightning strike in Menieres occurred as that medical assistance was being administered. Both rescuers were treated at the scene by ambulance personnel. (These two lightning bolts have entered the record books for distance and duration.)

