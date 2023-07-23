Unfortunately for Rescuers, Lightning Struck Twice

Everyone knows lightning never strikes twice. But a Swiss police officer and a helicopter pilot now beg to differ with that old saw. Both were zapped while helping two victims of an earlier lightning strike, reports the Local. Fortunately, the two rescuers were not seriously hurt, say police. As the Guardian reports, both had responded to an emergency call in the canton of Fribourg, where a 16-year-old boy and a 51-year-old man were struck by lightning while working in a field.