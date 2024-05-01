Skeletons Found at Hitler's Most 'Heavily Guarded Complex'

"There are many theories" but few answers regarding five skeletons—all without their hands and feet—that were recently unearthed on the grounds of Adolf Hitler's Wolf's Lair headquarters in Poland's northeastern forests. The bones were unearthed within the brick house that had been occupied by Nazi commander Hermann Göring. As the Guardian reports, the structure had burned in 1945 and been "largely been reclaimed by nature"; it "was considered thoroughly researched before the team of German and Polish history buffs set upon it."

Gdansk-based Latebra Foundation had apparently spent years at the site, surfacing everyday items like dishware and tools. But in late February, while searching for buried wooden flooring in the home, a piece of a human skull was found. The ensuing dig turned up the remains of three adults, a teen, and a newborn. No clothing or personal items were found among the bodies, which were near each other and faced the same direction.

"The uniqueness of this discovery lies in the fact that the bodies were found on the premises of the most heavily guarded complex of the Third Reich," a statement from the Latebra Foundation reads, per CNN. The Guardian notes that the hand and foot bones may have decomposed over the decades, but "it could not be ruled out that they had been amputated." It's unclear whether the bodies were buried there during or after the war. Radio carbon dating will be used to determine the skeletons' ages.