Depressed Adults See Higher Risk of Dementia as Seniors

Young adults and those in middle age who are dealing with depression appear to have a higher risk of another serious issue later in life: dementia. A new study in JAMA Neurology found that those diagnosed with depression between the ages of 18 and 59 were 2.4 times more likely to develop dementia in their 60s and beyond, reports USA Today. CNN reports that epidemiologist Dr. Holly Elser and her co-authors at the University of Pennsylvania analyzed data on more than 1.4 million Danish subjects spanning more than 40 years—1977 to 2018. The study tracked individuals with—or without—a diagnosis of depression and the development of dementia symptoms, while accounting for variables such as education, income, and physical ailments.