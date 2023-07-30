Observant USPS Worker Saves Colorado Woman's Life

A Colorado woman celebrated her 90th birthday last Thursday, and she likely has a USPS mail carrier to thank for the feat. Fox News reports Seana Green has been delivering mail for roughly 15 years and has made a point to be friendly with the Durango residents whose mail she delivers. They include Marilyn Schmidt, who spent many days on her porch. In mid-July, Green realized she hadn't seen Schmidt on Thursday or Friday. "When I showed up on Saturday ... she wasn't on the porch and the mail was just hanging out of her box," Green said. She knocked loudly on the door but got no reply, she tells the Durango Herald. "So I ... started hollering toward the screen doors until there was a very weak answer from inside."