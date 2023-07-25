Trader Joe's Cookie Recall: They're Way Too Crunchy

Trader Joe's is recalling two cookie products—because they may contain rocks. The recall impacts Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with "sell by" dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023. According to Trader Joe's, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund, per the AP. Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe's website.

