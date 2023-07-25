Trader Joe's Cookie Recall: They're Way Too Crunchy

Two products may contain rocks
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 25, 2023 12:04 PM CDT
Trader Joe's Cookie Recall: They're Way Too Crunchy
Customers walk to a Trader Joe's market in Cambridge, Mass.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Trader Joe's is recalling two cookie products—because they may contain rocks. The recall impacts Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with "sell by" dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023. According to Trader Joe's, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund, per the AP. Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe's website.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's wrote in its announcement. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience." Trader Joe's did not specify how the rocks may have made their way into the cookies, noting only that the company was alerted of the "potential foreign material" by a supplier.

