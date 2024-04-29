Tesla Jumps 15.3%

So far, corporate reports have largely been better than expected, with roughly half the S&P 500's reports in, highlighted last week by Alphabet, Microsoft and others. Domino's Pizza added to the pile Monday, reporting stronger-than-expected results thanks to a second straight quarter of rising orders for deliveries and carryout. Its stock steamed 5.6% higher. Tesla was also a big force pushing upward on the market. It jumped 15.3% after its CEO, Elon Musk, met with a high-ranking Chinese official as it tries to rev up sales in the world's largest automobile market. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that Musk won tentative approval to launch the company's "Full Self-Driving" tech in China.

On the losing end was SoFi Technologies, which fell 10.5%. The financial services company reported better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but its forecast for net income in the current quarter fell short. (More stock market stories.)