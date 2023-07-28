Tupperware Becomes the Latest Meme Stock

TUP is being dubbed the latest meme stock after a wild 350% rise over five days of trading. Shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation were trading as low as 71 cents last Friday; the Thursday closing price was $2.97. As Fast Company points out, "There is no underlying fundamental reason why TUP shares should have gone up so much in five days." Despite broadening its sales channels to include Target in October 2022, the company in April said it could go under without new financing, reports the BBC. The company engaged investment bank Moelis & Co the following month to help it "explore strategic alternatives," reports Reuters.