Florida Deputies Allegedly Bust Into Wrong Home, Kill US Airman

Roger Fortson, a 23-year-old US Air Force airman, was alone in his off-base apartment in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, around 4:30pm on Friday when someone knocked on his door. Shortly after, he was dead. A woman who was on a Facetime call with Fortson at the time says he asked who was there and no one answered, but a few minutes later, there was a louder knock, the AP reports. This time, Fortson looked through the peephole. Seeing no one, he got worried and went to get his legally-owned gun, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who spoke to the woman and gave an account of Fortson's death Wednesday. As the airman returned to his living room, deputies burst through the door and, seeing the gun, shot him six times. He later died at a hospital, Northwest Florida Daily News reports.