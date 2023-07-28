Coup Leaders Introduce Niger's New Ruler

The soldiers who staged a coup returned to TV on Friday, telling Niger that the commander of the presidential guard is the nation's new leader. Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, who also spoke to the nation on Wednesday to announce the overthrow , said on state television that Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani is in charge. He reiterated that the nation's constitution has been suspended. A banner proclaimed Tchiani as "President of the national council for the preservation of the homeland," CNN reports. The democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by the presidential guard. The soldiers have ignored international pleas to release and restore Bazoum.

A presidential aide and analysts have said Bazoum intended to remove Tchiani, who also goes by Omar Tchiani, as head of the presidential guard, per the New York Times. Tchiani said Bazoum was removed because of his mismanagement of the economy and the battle against militants. "We can no longer continue with the same approaches proposed so far, at the risk of witnessing the gradual and inevitable demise of our country," Tchiani told the nation, per the AP. "That is why we decided to intervene and take responsibility." An officer announced that a transitional body now holds executive and legislative powers, and that it will be led by Tchiani.

The European Union on Friday called the coup a "serious attack on stability and democracy" and warned that aid could be cut off. France suggested the change of government isn't final, saying that if the coup leaders heed the international outcry, there's "still a way out" of the crisis. Apparently referring to the US and European countries, Tchiani asked Niger's "technical and financial partners" to understand the nation's situation and offer their support. Someone close to Bazoum said he's in good health and is allowed to use a telephone, per the Times. "He and his family are a bargaining chip now," a Western analyst said. (Read more Niger stories.)