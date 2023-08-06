Crabs Face Double Whammy: From Scientists and Birds

A primordial sea animal that lives on the tidal mudflats of the East Coast and serves as a linchpin for the production of vital medicines stands to benefit from new protective standards. But conservationists who have been trying for years to save a declining bird species that depends on horseshoe crabs fear the protections still don't go far enough. The AP takes an in-depth look at the complicated issue.

The crabs: Drug and medical device makers are dependent on the valuable blue blood of the crabs—helmet-shaped invertebrates that have scuttled in the ocean and tidal pools for more than 400 million years—to test for potentially dangerous impurities. The animals are drained of some of their blood and returned to the environment, but many die from the bleeding. However, recent revisions to guidelines for handling the animals should keep more alive through the process, regulators said. Meanwhile, the animals are declining in some of their East Coast range.