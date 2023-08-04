Trump Wants a Hand From Supreme Court

Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court for help on Friday, a day after pleading not guilty to federal felony charges, but not by having his lawyers submit a filing. The former president included a request for intervention in a Truth Social post , the Hill reports, in which he repeated allegations that President Biden is behind the prosecution to harm Trump's presidential candidacy. "I am leading in all Polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference, & the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA!" Trump wrote.

Trump, who is accused of interfering with the last presidential election, appointed three of the nine justices, but he has not always been pleased with its decisions involving him. The court did not immediately respond to Trump's plea, and CNBC reports it's not clear what exactly he wants the justices to do. Usually, the court would have no role in a case until it received an appeal after lower courts have ruled. In another post later in the day, Trump said he's being targeted in the court system, making it "difficult for me to campaign." He added, "Must be Unconstitutional?" (Read more Donald Trump stories.)