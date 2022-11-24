Trump Blasts SCOTUS Over Tax Returns Ruling

Former President Donald Trump picked one-third of the current Supreme Court justices, giving the nation's top court a conservative supermajority—but he doesn't sound happy with them. In posts on his Truth Social network Wednesday, Trump slammed the court for rejecting his request to block the release of his tax returns to a House panel, the Hill reports. He said it was no surprise that the court "has the lowest Approval Rating in its long and storied history." "The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price," Trump fumed. "They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!"

The court's Tuesday decision ended a three-year legal battle and cleared the way for the Treasury Department to release years of Trump's tax returns to the House Way and Means Committee. "Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!" Trump complained. "It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond." The court, Trump said, is "petrified of the Radical Left Maniacs (Democrats) who are destroying our Country."

The committee has said it needs the returns to evaluate possible changes to federal law on presidential tax returns. Trump and his lawyers have argued that it is a "fishing expedition" and that the House doesn't have time to enact changes to the law before Republicans take control on Jan. 3. Anthony Zurcher at the BBC agrees that it would be a "pointless effort" at this stage to propose changes. "But a few weeks may be long enough to unearth evidence of any unusual or potentially improper accounting by Mr Trump—and for those details to leak to the public," he writes. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)