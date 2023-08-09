Golfing Great Loses Round in Name, Likeness Battle

A golfing great has lost an attempt to win back control of his name and likeness from a former business partner. A federal judge in Florida tossed part of Jack Nicklaus' intellectual property case against a company that bought the rights to his name, image, and likeness, Sports Illustrated reports. The court battle concerns the right to use Nicklaus' name and brand in licensing deals. Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled early this month that she couldn't intervene because a judge in New York has issued an injunction in a case there blocking the golfing great from licensing the intellectual property he sold in 2007 to a former partner, Howard Milstein.

The Florida judge ruled she has no say over Nicklaus' intellectual property because the New York court already barred Nicklaus from using his name and likeness while the case there is in play. A judge in New York issued an preliminary injunction in December barring the golfing great from licensing his name, image, and likeness for endorsements until the case is resolved. Nicklaus is up against Nicklaus Companies, which bought his intellectual property for $145 million in 2007, per Yahoo Sports. A lawyer for Nicklaus Companies praised the decision. "It doesn't change anything," Nicklaus' lead attorney, texted to SI. "We will just be back in Florida State court where it started." (Read more Jack Nicklaus stories.)