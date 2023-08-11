The Real Count Dracula May Have Cried Bloody Tears

The brutal 15th-century ruler Count Vlad Draculea may or may not be the inspiration for the fictional Dracula, but he had a blood-themed quirk of his own: Scientists say he likely cried tears tinged with blood. In the journal ACS Analytical Chemistry, researchers say they analyzed three letters written by the count and captured microscopic material left behind by his hand through a process known as as mass spectrometry. Analysis of the resulting peptides suggests the count suffered from a condition known as "hemolacria—a condition that causes blood to mix with fluid in the tear ducts, resulting in blood-tinged tears," they write in a release at Phys.org.