The Real Count Dracula May Have Cried Bloody Tears

Scientists have the peptides to prove it
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AM CDT
The Real Count Dracula May Have Cried Bloody Tears
In this picture taken Oct. 9, 2016, Bran Castle lies on top of cliffs in Bran, Romania. Airbnb has launched a contest to find two people to stay overnight in the castle on Halloween, popularly known as Dracula’s castle because of its connection to the cruel real-life prince Vlad the Impaler, who inspired...   (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The brutal 15th-century ruler Count Vlad Draculea may or may not be the inspiration for the fictional Dracula, but he had a blood-themed quirk of his own: Scientists say he likely cried tears tinged with blood. In the journal ACS Analytical Chemistry, researchers say they analyzed three letters written by the count and captured microscopic material left behind by his hand through a process known as as mass spectrometry. Analysis of the resulting peptides suggests the count suffered from a condition known as "hemolacria—a condition that causes blood to mix with fluid in the tear ducts, resulting in blood-tinged tears," they write in a release at Phys.org.

"Although proteomics data cannot be considered exhaustive alone, altogether, these identifications might indicate that Dracula 'cried tears of blood'," they write in the study itself. He likely also had an inflammatory condition that resulted in problems with his skin and respiratory tract, per IFL Science. The count ruled the Romanian region of Wallachia (which borders Transylvania, where the fictional Dracula lived) and is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 80,000 Ottomans, the study notes. His preferred method of execution was to impale his victims, thus earning him the nickname Vlad the Impaler. (Read more Vlad the Impaler stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X