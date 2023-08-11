Special Counsel Appointed in Hunter Biden Case

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election, per the AP . Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware who has been investigating the financial and business dealings of the president's son, as the special counsel. Garland said Weiss told him earlier this week that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage" at which a special counsel is necessary.

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland said. The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president and President Biden's chief rival in next year's election. It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

The legal saga of the president's son nearly came to an end with a plea deal, but last month a judge unexpectedly refused to approve the deal worked out between prosecutors and Biden's attorneys on tax and gun charges. Republican critics say Hunter Biden traded on his father's clout while arranging foreign business deals. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)