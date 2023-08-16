2 Western Reporters Expelled From Russia

Russia appears to have stepped up a crackdown on foreign reporters. Politico reports that Eva Hartog, its Moscow correspondent, has been expelled from the country with no clear reason given. Hartog, a Dutch citizen who had reported from Moscow for several outlets over the past 10 years, was told that her visa and media accreditation would not be renewed and that she had six days to leave the country. Jamil Anderlini, editor-in-chief of Politico Europe, said in a statement that Hartog has "safely departed Moscow." He said Politico is "extremely disappointed by these actions" and hopes Hartog will be permitted to return to Moscow soon.

"Thankfully, Eva is safe and was able to leave Russia—however Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal remains unjustly imprisoned for committing fair and accurate journalism and should be released immediately," Anderlini said. Hartog also worked for Dutch magazine De Groene Amsterdammer. In a column Wednesday, she wrote that she was told the decision not to review her visa "was taken by the 'competent authorities', a term often used for the security services. Under international law, no reason or explanation was owed to me." She added: "I was given six days to wrap up my life," per Al Jazeera.

Hartog is a former editor of the Moscow Times, an outlet often critical of the Kremlin that shifted its headquarters to Amsterdam after Russia invaded Ukraine last year. Politico reports that Anna-Lena Lauren, the Russian correspondent for Sweden's outlet Dagens Nyheter and Finland's Hufvudstadsblade, was also expelled from Russia this week. (Read more Russia stories.)