Tourist Site Pleads for End to Naked Photo Ops

The owners of a sunflower field off England's south coast have asked visitors to feel a little less at home. About a half-dozen people have been inspired by the surroundings to pose naked among the 2 million blooms for photos, CNN reports. After "a couple of children saw what was going on," signs went up around Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island, said Sam Wilson, a co-owner with his sister. "It's a really happy and fun place and it does give you that empowering feeling," said Nette Petley, "but it's about the people around and being respectful of that."

Three of the naked photo shoots took place in one day, said the owners, who also posted a note on Facebook, per the BBC. "We've always had people take risque pictures but this is the first year it's been a problem," Wilson said. Visitors confirmed they'd run across the posers. One said her son crossed paths with a woman wearing only a thong, adding that he "got a right eyeful last night, should have seen his face!!" Another stood up for them, writing: "Nothing wrong with topless. So teach children it is not right and the taboo continues." The owners mostly appealed for discretion. "The site is huge and there are so many places that you can hide away without anyone finding you for over an hour," Petley said, "but these incidents were blatantly public." (Read more tourist sites stories.)