Evacuations Precede Hilary

Hurricane Hilary has not yet made landfall in the US, but California officials already are calling for evacuations. The storm has weakened but accelerated, forecasters said, and probably will be downgraded to a tropical storm by Sunday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. But they still warn of "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding." Los Angeles County urged people on Catalina Island to evacuate, saying the island could be in for extended power outages. Sheriff's officials also called for evacuations in parts of San Bernardino County because of the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service said the storm's path shifted slightly to the east, making its biggest impact in Southern California likely to occur late Saturday and Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times. The National Hurricane Center has issued wide-ranging tropical storm and flood warnings for Southern California, per the AP. "If you're in a vulnerable location for flooding, be ready," a meteorologist said. Heavy rain, mudslides, tornadoes, and winds strong enough to snap trees and strain power lines are possible.

Hilary could be a tropical storm with a huge reach, stretching from the Pacific Ocean through Los Angeles County to the Colorado River. The area receiving sustained winds of at least 39mph on Saturday was roughly the size of Arizona, per the Times. Concerts were postponed, and the MLB teams in Southern California scheduled doubleheaders for Saturday, giving up hope of playing Sunday, per Variety. Sheriff's deputies are warning people who are homeless, including those camped along the San Gabriel River. "We're encountering a lot of people who have no idea something is coming," a commander said. (Read more hurricane stories.)