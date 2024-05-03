Ex-Kentucky Gov's Estranged Wife Says He's Harassing Her

Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin, who made headlines for some questionable pardons before leaving office in 2019, is now accused of "aggressive and unsettling" behavior toward his estranged wife. Bevin was barred from the Anchorage home he co-owns with Glenna Bevin this week after she told a judge "he follows me from room to room and even into the bathroom or my bedroom," grilling her about their divorce case, and stays for hours against her wishes, leaving only after she's gone to bed, per Kentucky Public Radio and the Lexington Herald-Leader . Glenna Bevin, who filed for divorce last May, lives at the home with two of the couple's children, while Matt Bevin lives in another home they co-own in Jefferson County.

Though the former governor denied the allegations and claimed to be "at a loss" for why his wife wanted him out of the house, Jefferson Circuit Judge Angela Johnson granted Glenna Bevin's request of exclusive use of the home, where her husband hasn't slept in two years. She also approved Glenna Bevin's requests that the pair only communicate through a parenting app and that she receive half of the $1.5 million gained through the sale of their home in Cherokee Gardens, which is to be used to purchase a new home for her and the children, per KPR. The judge did not, however, grant a request that Matt Bevin be held in contempt for failure to answer discovery. Johnson said she agreed with his concerns about having the couple's private lives exposed.

Matt Bevin was granted a week to gather his belongings from the house. After the week is up, he'll need permission from his wife or the judge to reenter the home, which is to be put up for sale within 60 days. In filing for divorce last May, Glenna Bevin said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and the couple had already been separated for more than a year. Johnson noted the former governor "admitted that he did not want the divorce" and was trying to "maintain a 'business as usual' environment." But "the truth of the matter is that the parties are getting a divorce," she wrote. "Normalcy and the 'business as usual' environment are gone."