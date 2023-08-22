It's a Second Delivery for Serena Williams

Husband praises 'GMOAT' after birth of second daughter
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2023 4:51 PM CDT
Serena Williams, Husband Welcome Second Daughter
Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Serena Williams is now the mother of a potential doubles team. The tennis champ and husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, have welcomed their second child, daughter Adira River Ohanian, People reports. "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," Ohanian said in an Instagram post. To Serena, he said, "You've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT."

The birth comes almost exactly a year after the 41-year-old Williams' last match as a tennis star, the AP reports. It's almost exactly six years after Williams gave birth to her first daughter, Olympia. Williams revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant. Her last match was at last year's US Open. Weeks earlier, she said she was ready to start "evolving" away from her playing days, partly because she wanted to grow her family. (Read more Serena Williams stories.)

