Shooting at California Biker Bar Leaves 4 Dead, Including Gunman

Three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The gunman was also killed by deputies, the AP reports. The shooting occurred after 7pm at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular longtime watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride. Deputies were on scene two minutes after the first report of the shooting and quickly engaged in gunfire with the shooter, Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said.

The gunman was a retired police officer with the Ventura Police Department, department Cmdr. Mike Brown said he was told by Orange County authorities. He worked at the agency from 1986 to 2014, Brown said. Orange County authorities had not publicly confirmed details about the gunman, including his name, nor how the shooting unfolded but planned a news conference for late Wednesday. Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene. Six others were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Two were in critical condition, Providence Mission Hospital, a trauma center in Mission Viejo, said in a statement.