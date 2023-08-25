Donald Trump's Mugshot Is Out

Donald Trump's mugshot was released shortly after the former president was booked on 13 state felony charges in Georgia Thursday . This is his first booking photo; none were taken for his previous three indictments. In fact, the snap made history as the first mugshot known to have been taken of any president in United States history, the Hill reports. Trump is the only American president ever to face criminal charges. He quickly shared the mugshot on his Truth Social network, along with the phrases, "Election Interference" and "Never Surrender!" The BBC rounds up some reactions to the mugshot, including one person who said it was "not as funny as I hoped it would have been."

As part of the booking process, Trump's height and weight were also released, but, as the Washington Post reports, many such "statistics" (which also include race and hair/eye color) for Trump's co-defendants were wrong (Rudy Giuliani's were even changed at some point after his booking). Trump was reportedly allowed to offer up his own height and weight; none of the defendants appear to have actually been measured or weighed. That's likely disappointing for the many people that, the Post notes, had been anticipating the stats release: the Lincoln Project had a contest going for anyone who could accurately guess what his weight would be, and an online wagering site had published odds on whether Trump is over or under 278 pounds. (He's reportedly under, if that can be trusted.)