Cops: He Kept Putting Rocks in Road to Cause Crashes

Police in Kingston, Massachusetts, say they have arrested a man who seemed to get his kicks by putting big rocks in the middle of a road at night in order to cause crashes. Officers arrested 31-year-old Cameron Currier and charged him with the unusual crime, reports WCVB . Police say that for at least the last six months, Currier would go out at night in his pickup—often on rainy nights—and place a rock weighing about 20 pounds in the middle of Route 27, per Boston25 . Then he would return to his home, which was close enough to hear the ensuing crashes, say police.

At least 11 cars have hit rocks in this fashion since February, some of them sustaining serious damage, per the Washington Post. In some cases, too, the drivers were injured. Currier was arrested after a detective in camouflage positioned himself in the woods Monday night and spotted a white pickup stopping by the side of the road about midnight, according to a police account. The detective heard the tailgate open, then found a large rock in the road after the truck drove off. Officers soon after spotted Currier on his porch, and they say his white pickup was warm to the touch.

"Clearly, this was incredibly dangerous," says the police statement. Currier faces multiple charges, including 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and it's possible those charges will mount. Police say more drivers have been coming forward since news of the arrest. "Many of these individuals likely discovered damage later, and paid for it out of their own insurance/pocket," says the police statement. (Read more Massachusetts stories.)