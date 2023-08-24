Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Already

Chain is celebrating 20 years of the fall favorite, starting a month before fall
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2023 1:11 PM CDT
Itt's Still Summer, but Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back
A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back—and yes, it is still August, if you're worried you might have Rip Van Winkled your way into fall, a season that officially begins on Sept. 23. Starbucks brought the seasonal favorite back on Thursday, six days earlier than last year, Axios reports. Aug. 24 is tied with 2021 as the earliest date this decade for the return of the drink in the last decade. In 2015, it wasn't out until Sept. 8. Starbucks is celebrating 20 years since the drink was rolled out nationwide, reports the AP. It has spawned plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored imitators, some of which were rolled out last week or earlier at chains including Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven.

Forbes notes that pre-blended mixes of pumpkin pie spices for bakers have been sold by spice companies including McCormick since the 1930s, but the flavor "didn't really take off until Starbucks released its signature fall drink." This year, another variation is on Starbucks' fall menu, the iced pumpkin cream chai latte. According to CNBC, this has long been a "secret menu" item that people could get by adding pumpkin cream cold foam to iced chai lattes. Cold drinks now outsell hot drinks at the chain: In an earnings report last fall, Starbucks said cold drinks made up more than 75% of beverage sales.

Jason Fischer, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Johns Hopkins University, tells Axios that nostalgia could be why Starbucks is bringing the drink back earlier, even during a hot summer. "Maybe the enduring heat is a thing that just makes us imagine and crave that cooler weather and then it calls to mind pumpkin spice even earlier," Fischer says. (Read more Starbucks stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X