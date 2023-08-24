As Georgia Awaits Trump, He Names His 'Arrest Time'

Former president is apparently planning to turn himself in at 7:30pm
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2023 2:02 PM CDT
Updated Aug 24, 2023 2:30 PM CDT
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Mark Meadows on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.   (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Updated with new details. It's booking day at Georgia's Fulton County Jail, with supporters and critics of former President Trump awaiting his arrival to turn himself in over charges he illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Details:

  • Evening target: Trump wrote on Truth Social that his "arrest time" will be 7:30pm Eastern. "(P)lease excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!" he wrote shortly before 3pm.
  • October? County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked a state judge to set a trial date of October 23, which would be an incredibly fast turnaround, reports the Hill. Willis originally aimed for a trial six months from now—itself an ambition goal—but she moved up the request because of the 19 defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, demanded a speedy trial. Given the complexities of a 19-person RICO trial, getting under two months from now seems "implausible," notes Politico.

  • Mark Meadows: One of the bigger names among the 19 defendants—former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows—surrendered ahead of Trump on Thursday, reports CNN.
  • GOP investigation: Trump ally and House Judiciary chair Rep. Jim Jordan launched an investigation Thursday into the Georgia prosecution of Trump, reports the Hill. Jordan demanded that all records related to the case be turned over to the House panel in a request that cites "concerns about (Willis') motivation" in bringing the case.
(Trump shook up his legal team on the eve of his arrival.)

