As Georgia Awaits Trump, He Names His 'Arrest Time'

Updated with new details. It's booking day at Georgia's Fulton County Jail, with supporters and critics of former President Trump awaiting his arrival to turn himself in over charges he illegally tried to overturn the 2020 election results. Details:

Trump wrote on Truth Social that his "arrest time" will be 7:30pm Eastern. "(P)lease excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!" he wrote shortly before 3pm. October? County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday asked a state judge to set a trial date of October 23, which would be an incredibly fast turnaround, reports the Hill. Willis originally aimed for a trial six months from now—itself an ambition goal—but she moved up the request because of the 19 defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, demanded a speedy trial. Given the complexities of a 19-person RICO trial, getting under two months from now seems "implausible," notes Politico.