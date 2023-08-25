Yellowstone Visitor Burned, Charged, Banned

A Michigan man had an unforgettable experience at Yellowstone National Park this week, and not in a good way. Federal prosecutors say 49-year-old Jason Wicks was charged with two misdemeanors after he traveled off-trail in a thermal area Tuesday night and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The US Attorney's Office for Wyoming says he has been charged with thermal trespass and being "under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others," NBC News reports.