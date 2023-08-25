Maui's Number of Missing Changes Dramatically

Late Thursday brought a sprinkling of good news on the Hawaiian island of Maui, as the number of people unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina was cut by two-thirds. There are 388 people now missing, down from more than 1,000 earlier this week, Maui County officials say, per NPR. For the first time, the county published a "validated list" of names of those unaccounted for. For a person to make the list, they had to be reported missing by an individual who provided a verified contact number. "We're releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation," said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. Even if it "will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed ... we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible."