Infamous Kiss in Spain Has Gone Way Beyond Soccer

As of Tuesday afternoon, Luis Rubiales remained president of the Spanish Football Federation. However, his ability to keep that post looks more uncertain by the hour because of the infamous kiss he planted on the lips of soccer player Jennifer Hermoso following Spain's World Cup championship. At this point, the kiss—which the 46-year-old Rubiales called consensual but the 33-year-old Hermoso insists was not—has gone far beyond soccer, particularly in Spain.

Resonating: The kiss "laid bare the toxic masculinity that still pervades the euro's fourth-biggest economy more than 40 years after the end of Franco's dictatorship—a period when the country went through radical social change that saw it become one of the world's most progressive nations," per Bloomberg. The BBC goes further, exploring how the controversy has resonated with women around the world. "We are being asked to ignore what you can see on film, and to dismiss a woman when she says she didn't consent," says Teresa Parker of the group Women's Aid. "It is an outrageous situation."

Machismo: Mariam Martinez-Bascunan, a professor of political sciences at the Autonomous University of Madrid, tells the New York Times that the kiss is "an epochal moment that will have important repercussions." The piece notes that politicians from the left and right in Spain have rallied behind Hermoso over the kiss, which the newspaper describes as a "generational and cultural fault line between deep traditions of machismo and the more recent progressivism that has put Spain in the European vanguard on issues of feminism and equality." It's being called the nation's own #MeToo Movement.