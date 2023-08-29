Prigozhin Is Quietly Buried, With Fitting Subterfuge

Yevgeny Prigozhin was a buried in a private service on Tuesday, and the Washington Post notes that it was especially fitting in one respect: The burial came amid the same kind of secrecy and subterfuge in which Prigozhin traveled while alive. Hearses went to at least three cemeteries in his native St. Petersburg, an apparent attempt to keep reporters off the trail and the funeral itself from becoming a spectacle. In the end, only about 20 or 30 people attended the actual service in Porokhovskoye cemetery, where Prigozhin was laid to rest next to his father, reports the Wall Street Journal. Vladimir Putin was not present, notes the AP.
"The farewell ... took place in a closed format," read a terse statement from Prigozhin's press service on Telegram, per Reuters. "Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery." It's not clear whether Prigozhin's Wagner Group or the Kremlin orchestrated the subterfuge. As the AP notes, Putin had to tread a fine line: "While it tried to avoid any pomp-filled ceremony for him, the Kremlin couldn't afford to denigrate Prigozhin," who it says is still "idolized by many of the country's hawks." (Read more Yevgeny Prigozhin stories.)