The Canadian government updated its advisory for travel to the United States on Tuesday, and one section that stands out is directed toward LGBTQ+ tourists. "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the short section in the advisory from the Global Affairs Canada agency now reads. "Check relevant state and local laws." The Washington Post notes that the "2S" abbreviation refers to "two-spirit," a term in Canada used to describe the gender spectrum among Indigenous people.

The advisory also linked to a second page dedicated to LGBTQ+ travel in general, warning Canadian citizens that "while you are [traveling] outside Canada, you are subject to, and must follow, the local laws of your destination country, even if these laws infringe on your human rights." The finger wasn't pointed at any US states or laws in particular, though a GAC spokesperson specified that the transgender community is especially being targeted, per the CBC. "Since the beginning of 2023, certain states in the US have passed laws banning drag shows and restricting the transgender community from access to gender-affirming care and from participation in sporting events," the rep said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the advisory isn't designed to pick a political fight with the United States, but simply a warning meant to protect Canadian citizens. "Even as we work hard on that government-to-government relationship, every Canadian government ... needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and every single group of Canadians," she said at a Tuesday presser, per Quartz. "That's what we're doing now." The news outlet notes that Canada is seeing its own growing list of anti-LGBTQ+ policies, including at least two provinces that bar teachers from using a child's preferred pronouns if they're under 16 and don't have an OK from their parents. (Read more LGBTQ stories.)