If 'Idalia' Is Retired, It'll Continue a Trend

Hurricane Idalia plowed into Florida on Wednesday morning, and if it wreaks enough havoc we'll never see another Idalia again. As CNN reports, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization retires hurricane names after a particularly deadly or destructive storm, and it so happens that Atlantic hurricane names beginning with the letter "I" have been retired at the highest rate, with 14 names, or 15% of the entire retiree list, out for the count. "F" names are the second-most retired Atlantic storm names, with 10 having been taken out of rotation.