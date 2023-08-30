If 'Idalia' Is Retired, It'll Continue a Trend

Hurricane Idalia plowed into Florida on Wednesday morning, and if it wreaks enough havoc we'll never see another Idalia again. As CNN reports, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization retires hurricane names after a particularly deadly or destructive storm, and it so happens that Atlantic hurricane names beginning with the letter "I" have been retired at the highest rate, with 14 names, or 15% of the entire retiree list, out for the count. "F" names are the second-most retired Atlantic storm names, with 10 having been taken out of rotation.
There have been three retirees in the past three years, and Idalia could prove to be a fourth. When "the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity," the name gets shelved and another name replaces it. The name lists cycle every six years, meaning that this year's list of unretired names will pop up again in 2029. The previously retired names:
- Ian (2022)—150 deaths
- Ida (2021)—100 deaths
- Igor (2010)—1 death
- Ike (2008)—103 deaths
- Inez (1966)—300 deaths
- Ingrid (2013)—32 deaths
- Ione (1955)—7 deaths
- Iota (2020)—84 deaths
- Irene (2011)—48 deaths
- Iris (2001)—50 deaths
- Irma (2017)—150 deaths
- Isabel (2003)—51 deaths
- Isidore (2002)—9 deaths
- Ivan (2004)—100 deaths
