After Miss USA, Miss Teen USA Step Down, Moms Speak Up

After the abrupt resignation of Miss USA 2023, followed quickly thereafter by the resignation of Miss Teen USA 2023, the moms of both are speaking out on behalf of their daughters, who are bound contractually by confidentiality clauses. Current title holders from the 50 other state pageants expressed support for Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava, calling for Voigt to be released from any non-disclosure agreement in her contract so she could speak freely, but it's not clear what their next step will be now that the deadline they gave has passed without Voigt being released from her NDA. Even so, just from what she wrote in her scathing resignation letter, one state title holder says she is leaning toward calling for the resignation of Miss USA's president. More:

The moms: Jackeline Voigt and Barbara Srivastava spoke to ABC News, describing what they called a "nightmare" experience and a toxic work environment. They also allege parent organization Miss Universe has not stepped in to make anything right, or even apologize. "I want to be clear, it's not about what they didn't get, about the prizes. It's about how they were ill-treated, abused, bullied, and cornered," Srivastava says. Full interview here.