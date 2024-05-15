Grandson Gives Update on Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice since early last year, and his grandson thinks the time to say goodbye might be on the horizon. The former president, 99, "is doing OK," Jason Carter said at a mental health forum at the Carter Center that was named in honor of the late Rosalynn Carter, a longtime mental health advocate. "He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I've said before, there's a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there's a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end and I think he has been there in that space." Carter made a "rare public appearance," per CNN, to attend his wife's memorial service in November.