Grandson Gives Update on Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice since early last year, and his grandson thinks the time to say goodbye might be on the horizon. The former president, 99, "is doing OK," Jason Carter said at a mental health forum at the Carter Center that was named in honor of the late Rosalynn Carter, a longtime mental health advocate. "He has been in hospice, as you know, for almost a year and a half now, and he really is, I think, coming to the end that, as I've said before, there's a part of this faith journey that is so important to him, and there's a part of that faith journey that you only can live at the very end and I think he has been there in that space." Carter made a "rare public appearance," per CNN, to attend his wife's memorial service in November.
"My grandmother's passing was a difficult moment for all of us, including my grandfather," Jason Carter told the audience Tuesday, per the Hill. But, he said, "The outpouring of love and support that we, as a family, received from people in this room and from the rest of the world was so remarkable and meaningful to us. And it really turned that whole process into a celebration." He noted that he spoke to his grandfather about his health a couple weeks ago as they watched a baseball game together. "I said, 'Papa, you know, ... people ask me how you're doing, and I say I don't know.' And he said, 'Well, I don't know myself," Jason Carter said with a laugh. "So he is still there." (More Jimmy Carter stories.)