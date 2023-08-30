Wild Food Fight Involved 120 Tons of Tomatoes

Things got messy in Bunol, Spain, on Wednesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 30, 2023 5:35 PM CDT
People Hurl 120 Tons of Tomatoes at Each Other
A woman reacts during the annual tomato fight fiesta called "Tomatina" in the village of Bunol near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.   (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain's annual "Tomatina" street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol. Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw. The street fight leaves both the street, its houses, and participants drenched in red pulp. Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts. The town hoses down the area, and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.

The festival, held on the last Wednesday of August, was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the town, located in a tomato-producing region, reports the AP. Media attention in the 1980s turned it into a national and international event, drawing participants from every corner of the world.

(Read more tomatoes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X