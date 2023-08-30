Wild Food Fight Involved 120 Tons of Tomatoes

Some 15,000 people, including many tourists, pasted each other with tomatoes Wednesday as Spain's annual "Tomatina" street battle took place in the eastern town of Buñol. Workers on trucks tipped 120 tons of overripe tomatoes into the main street of the town for participants to throw. The street fight leaves both the street, its houses, and participants drenched in red pulp. Participants use swimming goggles to protect their eyes and usually dress in T-shirts and shorts. The town hoses down the area, and the revelers shower off within minutes of the hourlong noon battle finishing.