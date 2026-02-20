Man Gives City 46 Pounds of Gold to Fix Infrastructure

Osaka's aging water pipes just got an unusual boost: 46 pounds of gold bars from someone who doesn't want their name known. The stash, valued at about $3.6 million, was handed over in November by a donor who wanted to improve the city's pipes, Mayor Hideyuki Yokoyama said Thursday, calling the contribution "staggering" and saying he was "lost for words." The same donor previously gave a much smaller cash gift, about $3,300, for waterworks, the mayor added. The city of nearly 3 million has been grappling with deteriorating water and sewage infrastructure, logging more than 90 pipe leaks in the 2024 fiscal year, the BBC reports.