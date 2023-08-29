Family of 4 Found Dead in Upper West Side Apartment

A concerned relative went to an Upper West Side apartment to check on family there and discovered the unimaginable: All four members of the family living in the apartment were dead. After drilling a hole through the door to remove a lock after his knocking went unanswered, he looked inside and immediately dialed 911. Police found the bodies of a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and two boys ages 3 and 1, the New York Times reports. Police say the man and woman were both fatally stabbed in the neck and that the children were also killed, but no details were given on the children's deaths. Police sources say both suffered injuries to their bodies and appeared to have been stabbed.

Police said one knife was found on the bed near the man, who was found dead in a bedroom while his wife's body was found in a hallway. The two children were also reportedly found in a bedroom. Police also said the door to the apartment was locked from the inside and that no suspects were being sought. Police sources tell ABC 7 the case is believed to be a murder-suicide. Neighbors say the patriarch of the family was the building's superintendent, who had grown up in the building while his father was the superintendent, and that he appeared happy. "He had a beautiful family and he was a very nice person," says a doorman at the building next door who often saw the man and his toddler riding scooters to the park. "I couldn't ever have said what's wrong." Source say it was the man's father who went to investigate after getting concerned. (Read more New York City stories.)