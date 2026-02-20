Richard III Audience Member Hurt by Flying Sword

A climactic sword fight in Berlin's Schaubuehne theater briefly turned real when a weapon flew out of the lead actor's hand and struck a woman in the front row. The incident came during the final scene of Richard III on Thursday night, when German star Lars Eidinger, known for his intense physical performances, lost control of his sword, reports the New York Times . The hilt, not the blade, hit the woman in the head, causing a minor injury. The Swiss news outlet blue says the unfortunate spectator was bleeding from her head.

The woman was treated by a doctor at the scene and left the venue on her own, Schaubuehne officials said. Eidinger halted the show, apologized, and had the house lights brought up, according to local media. A theater spokeswoman said the fight scene had been set up with a stunt coordinator and is rehearsed regularly, and that performances will proceed as scheduled.

Eidinger later phoned the injured audience member to check on her. It's not his first onstage mishap: He previously told Die Zeit he once knocked himself out during a performance of Hamlet in London, an accident some in the audience assumed was part of the act.