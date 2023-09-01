2 Tourists on Jet Skis Are Shot Off Coast of Algeria

Two jet skiers from Morocco were shot to death by Algerian troops after they got lost and strayed across the nations' maritime border, reports the BBC. A survivor says he was among four men who set out while on vacation before getting lost and running out of fuel, per the Guardian. "We knew we were in Algeria because a black Algerian dinghy came towards us [and those onboard] fired at us," said the man identified as Mohamed Kissi. He said his brother and another man were fatally shot, while a third man was arrested. Kissi said he managed to get away and was picked up by the Moroccan coast guard.