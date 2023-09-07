Cops Race to 'Mass Murder,' Find Yoga Class Instead

The horrified dog-walkers meant well. But when they called police to report what appeared to be a "ritual mass murder," the responding officers found only a yoga class in session, reports the BBC . It seems the two dog-walkers peered inside the windows of the Seascape Cafe in Lincolnshire, England, on Wednesday night and saw bodies on the ground and their apparent murderer walking among them. They were not, however, murder victims. They were yoga students lying down with their eyes closed. "It's very dark in there," explains 22-year-old yoga instructor Millie Laws. "I just had candles and little tea lights lit the whole room, and I was just walking around playing my drum."

Soon after, no fewer than five police cars showed up for what Euro News calls a "false alarm for the ages." In a social media post, the cafe thanked police for the quick response but assured the public that "we are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs." Instructor Laws can understand the mistake. "I guess from the outside view it could look like that, because they're all really still, very nice and relaxed," she tells the BBC of her students. "I'm sure their imagination was running wild with what was going on." The cafe is located within the North Sea Observatory in the resort village of Chapel St. Leonards. (Read more strange stuff stories.)