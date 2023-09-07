In Poll, One Republican Beats Biden One-on-One

A new CNN poll has some bad but familiar news for President Biden: Most Democrats would prefer a different nominee because of his age. The poll found that 67% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters say they wish the party would nominate someone else. Among these voters, the concern most often mentioned directly was age (49%), along with mental acuity (7%) and health (7%). Another interesting nugget came when Biden was matched up against the top GOP nominees in hypothetical one-on-one races. In this scenario—in which voters of both parties were questioned—only one Republican defeated him by an amount beyond the margin of error of 3.5 percentage points: Nikki Haley, not Donald Trump.