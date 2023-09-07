In Poll, One Republican Beats Biden One-on-One

It's Nikki Haley, according to new CNN poll; Trump leads but within margin of error
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 7, 2023 2:20 PM CDT
In Poll, Only One Republican Beats Biden One-on-One
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during a campaign event May 24, 2023, in Bedford, N.H.   (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A new CNN poll has some bad but familiar news for President Biden: Most Democrats would prefer a different nominee because of his age. The poll found that 67% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters say they wish the party would nominate someone else. Among these voters, the concern most often mentioned directly was age (49%), along with mental acuity (7%) and health (7%). Another interesting nugget came when Biden was matched up against the top GOP nominees in hypothetical one-on-one races. In this scenario—in which voters of both parties were questioned—only one Republican defeated him by an amount beyond the margin of error of 3.5 percentage points: Nikki Haley, not Donald Trump.

  • Haley 49%, Biden 43%
  • Trump 47%, Biden 46%
  • Mike Pence 46%, Biden 44%
  • Ron DeSantis 47%, Biden 47%
  • Tim Scott 46%, Biden 44%
  • Chris Christie 44%, Biden 42%
  • Vivek Ramaswamy was the only top candidate to lose to Biden, by a margin of 46% to 45%
(Read more Election 2024 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X