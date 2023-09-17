Kim's Parting Gifts Include Bulletproof Vest

Kim Jong Un has stepped aboard his personal train for the slow trip home after six days of talks with Russian leaders and tours of military installations. A ceremony at a railway station in the far Eastern city of Artyom sent North Korea's ruler off Sunday to the strains of "Farewell of Slavianka," a patriotic Russian march. Russian state media reported that the Primorye region's governor presented Kim with practical gifts as he departed: a bulletproof vest, a set of five locally made kamikaze drones and a Geranium-25 reconnaissance drone, as well as a set of special clothing invisible to thermal imaging cameras, CNN reports. "This is a body armor with protection zones for the chest, shoulders, throat and groin, and it is much lighter than its known analogs," Tass added.