US /
lists

10 Fastest-Growing Cities in the US

Myrtle Beach leads the way, but Florida holds court
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2023 2:00 PM CDT
10 Fastest-Growing Places in the US
The sun sets over Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.   (Getty / Kruck20)

It may be primarily known as a vacation spot, but Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is also fast becoming a permanent destination for more people. The city ranks first in a US News & World Report ranking of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The city is relatively small compared to others on the list, which may be a plus depending on who's looking to relocate. Either way, its year-round warmth apparently helps—evidenced, too, by the dominance of Florida cities. Here are the top 10 areas on the list of 150, based on net migration data from 2020 to 2021 in the US Census:

  1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, population 478,654, up 4.46%
  2. Sarasota Florida, 824,160, up 3.55%
  3. Fort Myers, Florida, 752,251, up 3.51%
  4. Lakeland, Florida, 713,148, up 3.5%
  5. Port St. Lucie, Florida, 482,922, up 3.4%
  6. Boise, Idaho, 750,669, up 3.15%
  7. Ocala, Florida, 370,372, up 3.03%
  8. Daytona Beach, Florida, 662,671, up 2.89%
  9. Naples, Florida, 372,797, up 2.84%
  10. Salisbury, Maryland, 414,424, up 2.8%
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X