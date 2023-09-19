His Slaying in Canada Is Now an International Incident

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau startled the international community on Monday with a damning allegation against India—he said Canada was investigating "credible allegations" that the Indian government orchestrated the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. India denies it, and a diplomatic tit-for-tat is now under way between the two nations. Coverage:

On June 18, masked gunman shot to death 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar while he was in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. The two gunmen remain at large, along with a third man who was their getaway driver, reports the Toronto Sun. Who was he? Nijjar, who was born in India and emigrated to Canada in 1997, owned a plumbing business but he was better known as a prominent leader of the Sikh community in his adopted country, per Canada's Global News. In fact, he was leader of the temple, or gurdwara, where he was fatally shot.