A Las Vegas newspaper is being viciously attacked online for its coverage of an alleged murder of a retired police chief, with critics guilty of either a misunderstanding or a deliberate attempt to mislead, per the AP. The "firehose of hatred" has led the Las Vegas Review-Journal to sift through email directed at one of its reporters to protect her from the worst of it, says the paper's executive editor, Glenn Cook. How all this unfolded:



Original story: On Aug. 18, four days after a 64-year-old former California police chief, Andreas Probst, was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist while riding his bike in Las Vegas, Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur interviewed his family for a story. The headline: "Retired police chief killed in bike crash remembered for laugh, love of coffee."