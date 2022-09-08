Elected Official Arrested in Slaying of Las Vegas Reporter

Jeff German had reported on Rob Telles, was working on a follow-up
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2022 12:22 AM CDT
Elected Official Arrested in Slaying of Las Vegas Reporter
A police officer knocks on the front door of the house of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Newser) – In what the Las Vegas Review-Journal calls "a stunning development," an elected official was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the slaying of Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. Police searched the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, and interviewed him early Wednesday, then by 6pm officers returned in tactical gear to surround the home. About 30 minutes after that, Telles was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. German's investigations into Telles and his work contributed to Telles' loss in the primary this June, and at the time of his murder, German had been working on a follow-up story.

Telles, 45, was mired in controversy surrounding issues including his allegedly inappropriate relationship with a female staffer (which he said was exaggerated by "old-timers") as well as conflict between longtime staffers at the office and new ones hired by Telles, the AP reports. Telles, who was accused of bullying employees and creating a hostile work environment, among other things, complained on social media about German's reporting, calling him a "bully" who was "obsessed" with Telles. Police believe German was fatally stabbed during an altercation Friday; his body was found Saturday morning outside his home. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X