Elected Official Arrested in Slaying of Las Vegas Reporter

(Newser) – In what the Las Vegas Review-Journal calls "a stunning development," an elected official was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the slaying of Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. Police searched the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, and interviewed him early Wednesday, then by 6pm officers returned in tactical gear to surround the home. About 30 minutes after that, Telles was wheeled out of the house on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. German's investigations into Telles and his work contributed to Telles' loss in the primary this June, and at the time of his murder, German had been working on a follow-up story.

Telles, 45, was mired in controversy surrounding issues including his allegedly inappropriate relationship with a female staffer (which he said was exaggerated by "old-timers") as well as conflict between longtime staffers at the office and new ones hired by Telles, the AP reports. Telles, who was accused of bullying employees and creating a hostile work environment, among other things, complained on social media about German's reporting, calling him a "bully" who was "obsessed" with Telles. Police believe German was fatally stabbed during an altercation Friday; his body was found Saturday morning outside his home.